John Edward Hayes III Sells 4,421 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36.

On Friday, March 12th, John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48.

DKS opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.