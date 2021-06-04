John D. Mcdonald Sells 30,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,697,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.91. 327,393,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,472,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.