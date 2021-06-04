Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg Sells 6,864 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $244,152.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,409,750.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $908,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $33.65 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

