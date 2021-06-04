JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $68.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.53. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

