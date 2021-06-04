Jennison Associates LLC Takes $66.14 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,369,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

