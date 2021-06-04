Jennison Associates LLC Sells 72,097 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,097 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.98% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $60,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $81,748,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NYSE BJ opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.