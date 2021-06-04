Jennison Associates LLC Sells 410,708 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,708 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.81% of Shift4 Payments worth $53,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $350,064,544 in the last ninety days. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of -87.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

