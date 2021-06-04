Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 3,392,985 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,458,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,392,985 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $75,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in PG&E by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in PG&E by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

PG&E stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

