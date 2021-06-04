Jennison Associates LLC Has $70.61 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 525,948 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $70,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QCOM opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

