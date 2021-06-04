Jennison Associates LLC Has $57 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $57,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 64.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 134,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $472.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $502.20. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.68 and a 52 week high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -236.36 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

