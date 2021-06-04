Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $50,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

