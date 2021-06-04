Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.95 ($58.77).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €51.12 ($60.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.78. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.