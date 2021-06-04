Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $300.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.33.

NYSE:CRM opened at $230.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $212.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,961 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $4,525,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

