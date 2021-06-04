JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,457,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,690 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 2.2% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.26% of JD.com worth $291,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of JD opened at $75.52 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

