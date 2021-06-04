Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,314,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00.

BGNE opened at $349.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.21. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $155.16 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in BeiGene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in BeiGene by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.