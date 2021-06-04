James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.48. James River Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

JRVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.45. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

