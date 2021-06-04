ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.
ITT has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ITT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 281,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,691. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.48. ITT has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.
In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
