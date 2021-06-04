ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

ITT has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 281,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,691. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.48. ITT has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

