ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITMPF shares. HSBC raised shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

