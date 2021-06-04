Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) vs. Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Kamada shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Kamada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics $40,000.00 6,896.85 -$52.01 million ($1.40) -1.10 Kamada $133.25 million 1.97 $17.14 million $0.38 15.55

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics. Iterum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kamada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and Kamada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 Kamada 0 0 2 0 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Kamada has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.13%. Given Kamada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kamada is more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Kamada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -58.49% Kamada 11.70% 8.27% 7.01%

Summary

Kamada beats Iterum Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency. It also provides KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus. In addition, the company distributes Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; FOSTER to treat asthma; PROVOCHOLINE for the diagnosis of bronchial airway hyperactivity; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; AeroBika, an OPEP device; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra and Hepatect CP for the prevention of hepatitis B virus; Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin; and RUCONEST for the treatment of acute angioedema attacks in adults with hereditary angioedema. Further, it distributes Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; Albumin and Albumin 4% for maintenance of blood plasma; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX, as well as IXIARO vaccine. It markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion Biopharma. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

