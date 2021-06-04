iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITOS) is one of 197 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare iTeos Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A iTeos Therapeutics Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iTeos Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics Competitors 1112 4419 9742 185 2.58

iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $44.83, suggesting a potential upside of 135.35%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 41.60%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics N/A -$38.03 million -6.61 iTeos Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.05

iTeos Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iTeos Therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

