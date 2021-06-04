Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.03. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 28.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

