iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Colony Family Offices LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 73,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19,532.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 101,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 100,984 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 81,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,892. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

