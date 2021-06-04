iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Clark Financial Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Clark Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 178.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 8.1% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.25. 55,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,367. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.