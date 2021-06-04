iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $189.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $135.92 and a one year high of $192.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

