iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IWM opened at $226.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

