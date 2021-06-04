iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

