iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 444.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 153,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,202.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 154,545 shares in the last quarter.

EWI opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

