iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

EWZ opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

