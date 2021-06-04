iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Reduced by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

LQD opened at $131.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.01. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

