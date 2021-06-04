iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2,570.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,825,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

HYG opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.15. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

