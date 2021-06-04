iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,129 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77.

