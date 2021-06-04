iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 216.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $96.77.

