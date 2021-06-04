iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,666 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 7.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $29,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 339,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. 2,568,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

