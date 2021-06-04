IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Cap of $11.89 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and $790,212.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00005863 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00077867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.01005193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.57 or 0.09746815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051681 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

