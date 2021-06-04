Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Shares Up 3%

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. 981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

