Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)’s share price fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 1,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 18,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Invinity Energy Systems to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.