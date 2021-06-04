Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 955 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,605% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.77 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

