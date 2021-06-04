Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,394 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 13,338% compared to the average volume of 122 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Envista by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after buying an additional 626,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,343,000.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.06 on Friday. Envista has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts expect that Envista will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

