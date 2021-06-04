Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,830 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,232% compared to the typical volume of 238 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60. National Grid has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

