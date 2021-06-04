Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 127,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.44. 2,020,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,660,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $231.47 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

