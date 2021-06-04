Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of VKQ opened at $13.75 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

