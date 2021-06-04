Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of VKQ opened at $13.75 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
