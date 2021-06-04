Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,841. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82. Invesco has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

