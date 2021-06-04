Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $13.45

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $13.95. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.