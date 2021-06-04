International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Brokerages predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $103.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. International Money Express posted sales of $85.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $417.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $451.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 261,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92. International Money Express has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $613.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after buying an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in International Money Express by 29.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in International Money Express by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

