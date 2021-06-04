Interactive Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

EFAV stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87.

