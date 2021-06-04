Interactive Financial Advisors Has $375,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $140.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.51.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

