Interactive Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 0.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $25.75 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.57.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.