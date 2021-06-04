Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after buying an additional 2,998,938 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,699,000 after purchasing an additional 889,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.92.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

