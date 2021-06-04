Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$19.00 at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IPL. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.78.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$20.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.