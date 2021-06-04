Inter Pipeline (NYSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to $20.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (NYSE:IPL) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $19.00 to $20.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.45 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

